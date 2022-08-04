To the editor: Allow me to be clear: I am not a mayor, nor a city councilor, nor a school committee member, nor a selectwoman, not even a Planning Board member.
What I am, however, is a member of Berkshire County’s silent majority who can and will elect Tim Shugrue as our next district attorney.
No longer will we tolerate a DA who refused to shake the outstretched hand of a political opponent (November 2018 at the Adams polls); who has the bare minimal experience trying a case in court; who refused to apologize to foster parents for bringing charges of manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child, charges later thrown out by a judge; or who waits until a trial is very near before handing over evidence to the defense attorney.
Berkshire County’s silent majority will vote for a trial litigator with 38 years experience including experience as a former assistant district attorney in Berkshire and Hamden counties, and a co-founder of Kids' Place, a Berkshire children’s advocacy and domestic violence center. He will restore our confidence in law enforcement. He will use the statutory diversion system, the Valor Act for veterans and drug court to help those battling mental illness and substance abuse issues. Tim will bring integrity and calm to the office of DA. Vote in the Sept. 6 primary, as this in essence will be the election. If you think you may not make it to the polls on Sept. 6, send in your vote today by mail. Elect Tim Shugrue as our new district attorney.
Charmaine Paquette, Cheshire