To the editor: I remember those golden arches in Pittsfield very well ("Jim Shulman | Baby Boomer Memories: When the golden arches came to the Berkshires," Eagle, April 3).
The first trip we made was December 1960. To keep the the three of us quiet while she and my dad Christmas shopped for us, my mom promised a trip across the street to McDonald's. When we had arrived in the parking lot, which even on a weeknight was fairly busy, we begged to go inside, but had to wait in the car, while my parents went in. Shortly they returned with the hamburgers, fries and shakes. The burgers were thinner than today's burgers, with some chopped onion, pickle, possibly a little mustard and ketchup. The fries were so hot and good to my 12-year-old taste buds, and the chocolate shakes were the stuff dreams were made of.
It was so good, in this day of threats from the pandemic and other bad news, to take a trip down memory lane to a simpler time and a family memory I had not thought about in years.
Eugene Daniels, Williamstown