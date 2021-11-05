To the editor: Just an addendum to Jim Shulman’s fond baby boomer recollections of the soda fountain at Professional Drug Store in downtown Pittsfield (Eagle, Oct. 30).
Not to be outdone in North Berkshire was the Apothecary Hall at 85 Main St. in downtown North Adams — the home of the popular mocha sundae, along with Nassif’s Professional Pharmacy on Ashland Street. The Apothecary’s fountain menu was highlighted by the mocha sundae dessert, which had a renowned following for decades and held a special place in the hearts of North Adams families.
I recall Thursday nights when downtown stores were open until 9 p.m. and it was a routine of our family to sit at the long counter and order a mocha sundae which came in that classic metal sundae cup. The dessert was a particular favorite of my mom and my sister’s first job was working at the counter serving up these treats. As well, my late uncle worked there in his younger years and was proudly in possession of the special recipe.
According to The North Adams Transcript, the mocha sundae dated back to 1912 when James Krum created the recipe. William McArthur, who was a part owner of Apothecary Hall, handed down the recipe to his son, Bill McArthur, when he bought the drug store in 1970. Apothecary Hall closed in 1982 but Bill McArthur kept the mocha sundae alive when he opened The Mocha Shoppe, also at 85 Main St.
Ordinary, quaint and old-fashioned by today’s standards, these fond memories of a bygone era are a clear reminder of an innocent childhood and a simpler life.
Joseph Grande, Dalton