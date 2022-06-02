To the editor: When I was a child in school, we had nuclear bomb drills. We learned to duck and cover in a futile effort to survive any possible nuclear attack from other countries.
Now, our schoolchildren have to worry about being murdered in their classroom by a fellow American. I thought surely the obscenity of the Sandy Hook murders would result in meaningful gun control. Now, I think surely that Robb Elementary school murders will be relegated to the history books and nothing will change. We will scream and wring our hands until the next obscenity occurs.
The blood of these children is on the hands of the 50 Republican senators and the few Democrats who are more worried about pleasing the NRA than enacting any sort of gun control laws. They are in the pockets of the NRA and will continue to sacrifice American lives to maintain their status quo than protect our children. These senators have received millions of dollars from the NRA: Mitch McConnell, $1,267,000; Mitt Romney, $13,648,000; Richard Burr, $6,987,000; Roy Blunt, $4,556,000; Thom Tillis, $4,421,000; Marco Rubio, $3,303,000; Joni Ernst, $3,125,000; Josh Hawley, $1,392,000; and Ted Cruz, $176,000. Meanwhile, the NRA declared no guns allowed at their annual meeting in Houston. They wear their hypocrisy on their sleeves.
When will it be too much? What will it take for us to say that it's enough?
Nancy Stuart, Lee