Letter: Signs of hemlock borer have me worried about trees in Great Barrington

To the editor: On one of the hemlocks on my property, I noticed damage that corresponds to descriptions of the hemlock borer pest online: “The hemlock borer (Phaenops fulvoguttata) prefers to attack when a hemlock has already been weakened by other pests, disease or drought. The best defense against these destructive bugs is maintaining healthy hemlocks.”
It went on to say: “Signs of hemlock borer infestation include small oval holes in the bark, about three millimeters in diameter from which beetles have emerged; larval galleries on the surface of the sapwood, beneath the bark; woodpecker damage may indicate heavy infestation with larvae; and bark chips piled at tree bases indicate the same.”
I am going to have the tree in question removed. Anyone else noticing this pest?
Carol Purcell, Great Barrington