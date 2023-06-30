Letter: Silence is compliance in wake of Nessacus antisemitism incident

To the editor: As a Central Berkshire Regional School District alumnus, I remember being lucky enough to have a Holocaust survivor come to speak with the students and staff at Wahconah.
The emotions and stories, though they were decades old, were still raw and so very real. The feeling in that auditorium was somber, compassionate and reflective. This experience only fueled my surprise, anger and extreme disappointment with CBRSD's handling of a recent antisemitic incident. ("A teacher at Nessacus Regional Middle School won't step foot in a classroom again. His experience with antisemitism has him looking to leave the region," Eagle, June 15.)
It is too simple to say that the district handled this situation well by cooperating with law enforcement agencies. In fact, the district handled this situation horribly in a time when antisemitic incidents are at a historic high. It is unfathomable that with this hateful attack on the Jewish community not one statement of support, not even one apology has been issued to the district's many Jewish staff members, students and families, never mind the victim himself who was suspended for making a face. It is a grave dereliction of duty on the district's part to provide a welcoming, inclusive and safe home to staff, students and community.
There should be apologies and action following this horrific mishandling. This should include and not be limited to diversity and inclusion trainings, sensitivity trainings and a deeper education on the Holocaust. This is a district that we as a community trust with our children; we must demand better of them.
While hate won this battle, we must ensure love wins the war.
A. Christopher Peters, Dalton