Letter: Simple act of anonymous kindness restores my faith in people

To the editor: This letter might never reach the person it is intended for, however this is a feel-good moment.
On a recent trip, my husband lost his wallet on an exit in Virginia. Which one, we did not know. We canceled cards and my husband got a new license. However, the picture of his guard dog from Vietnam, Rusty, was in the wallet. Yesterday, David received a small package with his wallet in it. Nothing was taken and a note (unsigned) was left inside saying the $10 in his wallet was used to send it back. And there was the picture of his precious Rusty.
In this difficult time for our country, it’s easy to focus on the bad in people. This has restored our belief that people are basically good. Every day the news has another story about gun violence or graft and greed or hate. I honestly worry about my grandson when he is in school, a place I always felt safe.
Today we’re celebrating the good in this world. And a special thank-you to someone who will probably never know how grateful we are.
Bonnie Whitney, North Adams