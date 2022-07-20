To the editor: Leana S. Wen's op-ed ("BA.5 shouldn’t change how we think about living with COVID," Eagle, July 15) provides a comprehensive approach to Omicron BA.5, the COVID-19 variant now spreading rapidly in the U.S., including Berkshire County.
This can evade our immune systems so that vaccination and prior infection, even omicron, do not protect us from new infection. Hospitalizations and deaths will soon follow, albeit at much lower rates than before. Vaccination, including boosters when recommended, and effective therapeutics greatly reduce the risk of severe illness and death.
There are still reasons to avoid this infection. Many infected people might have several days of misery, miss work, spread infection to vulnerable people and risk prolonged symptoms — known as long COVID — even after mild illness. According to epidemiologists, we can easily and inexpensively reduce these risks.
Firstly, if you're 50 or older, hopefully you've had your first booster. Get your second booster if it's been four months since the first booster. In the U.S., those over age 50 with two booster doses had four times lower risk of dying from COVID-19 than those who received one booster dose. Those younger than 50 should also get their first booster and discuss with their health care providers if they should get the second booster now or wait until the fall when the specific omicron boosters may well be available.
Second, if you're infected, discuss with your physician whether to get the highly effective anti-viral drug Paxlovid. If taken within five days of symptom onset, it is incredibly effective against severe disease. To know when to wear a mask, most epidemiologists suggest not relying on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. This tells us when to take collective action so that hospitals are not overwhelmed. According to this map, residents of Berkshire County and much of the country need not wear masks in most public places. However, this does not tell us when to wear masks for individual protection. For this, many public health authorities use the old CDC transmission map, which shows that 98 percent of Americans, including Berkshire residents, are in high-transmission areas and should wear high-quality KN95 or N95 masks in crowded indoor spaces if we don't want to acquire COVID-19.
With these simple, inexpensive measures, we can protect ourselves and reduce transmission with minimal disruption.
Charles I. Wohl, M.D., Lenox