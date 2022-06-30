To the editor: I recently read something to the effect that the primary philosophical principles of the Republican Party are no one can tell me what I can and cannot do, and we can tell all of you what you can and cannot do.
This justifies changing rules when needed, hypocrisy, outright lying, inciting chaos, encouraging disbelief in the media and the electoral system. It justifies pretty much anything in pursuit of the agenda: Turn back the USA to the 1950s when old white men controlled our country.
Thus, an understanding of Mitch McConnell and our Supreme Court.
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge