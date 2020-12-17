Small states need Electoral College
To the editor: When these United States were forming, the smaller states (especially Rhode Island) hesitated to join. Why? Because the bigger states with more population would override what the smaller states wanted.
The Electoral College allows every state, whether they are big or small, to have a say in who is the next president. Do away with it, and the more populous states such as California and New York will elect the president. We can stay home because our voice isn’t big enough if we wanted another person.
The states who have no say in their government will not want to stay with that government. Thus, we might and probably will see a different United States.
Sheila Lyon, Adams