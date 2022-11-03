To the editor: As an educator in the town of Lenox, I have witnessed firsthand Rep. Smitty Pignatelli's dedication to his district.
As a resident of Dalton, I am excited to be able to cast my vote for Smitty in the upcoming election since Dalton is now part of his district. Smitty is a responsive representative who works tirelessly for his district. He lives and breathes service to the Berkshires. Smitty is a fierce proponent of high-quality education and understands that our schools are one of the biggest factors in attracting businesses and families to the Berkshires.
Please join me in voting for Smitty on Nov. 8.
Mary Cherry, Dalton
The writer is the president of the Lenox Education Association.