To the editor: When I first became a Lenox selectman, I was still a fresh arrival to the Berkshires.
I’d studied up on local issues and small-town governance but had a lot to learn about elected office and the community I was representing — and the person who helped me learn was Smitty Pignatelli.
Smitty knows public service, and he knows the Berkshires. They’re in his DNA. From helping to guide Lenox for over a decade as a selectman, to four years as a Berkshire County Commissioner, to nearly 20 years serving the many towns of his district in the Statehouse, Smitty’s commitment to his constituents has been his life’s mission. Most important, as the senior member of the county’s Statehouse delegation, Smitty makes sure Berkshire County has a prominent voice on Beacon Hill. He’s there for us, and he gets things done for us: money for infrastructure projects, cultural grants, support for elder care, local schools, rural broadband expansion, and the list goes on.
His forceful representation has helped make up for what our lightly populated county lacks in numbers and clout. He’s respected. When dealing with important, often complicated Lenox concerns, I was regularly heard to say “We need to get Smitty involved” because getting Smitty involved meant mining his vast institutional knowledge, his leadership and his clarity.
And by the way, sometimes that clarity was blunt, like the time I was arguing a point at length from the podium at town meeting and received a text from Smitty that read “Shut up and sit down.” He was right, and I did.
Smitty’s tenure in office has only seemed to sharpen his skills and commitment. How he stays fresh and eager for the game is, frankly, beyond me, but he does, and it’s my experience that his effectiveness only continues to grow. His progressive, capable voice is the voice our district and the Berkshires greatly need now more than ever as the pressures on small communities increase, and fair treatment for us requires that our reps work extra hard to be heard and to leverage support from the populous and attention-demanding commonwealth communities to our east.
Smitty, thanks for all the ways you continue to help the people of your district, and thanks for how you’ve been there for me. You’ll definitely have my vote this election.
Channing Gibson, Lenox