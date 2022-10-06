To the editor: I write in support for state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli.
He has always kept Western Massachusetts' needs foremost in everything he has done. Our needs out here are very different from those in the eastern part of the state.
Our communities are farther apart. Funding for just about everything for those of us in the western part of the state has always been a constant battle. Whether the needs are for library, education, health care, school or public transportation — constant issues — or infrastructure, we have to talk louder and longer to accomplish anything.
Smitty is our senior-most legislator and knows how to get the job done. He works diligently and often quietly for his district; he hears us. He is a solid leader for our Western Massachusetts legislative delegation.
Even though redistricting means that Blandford will no longer be part of the 4th Berkshire, soon to be 3rd Berkshire, I know Smitty is our voice at the table.
Western Massachusetts has been fortunate to have Smitty in the Statehouse, and we need to keep him there.
Cast your vote for Smitty Pignatelli for state representative on Nov. 8.
John Piper, Blandford