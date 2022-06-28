To the editor: I always considered myself lucky that my grandparents and great-grandparents had the wherewithal to escape religious persecution in Russia to come to the United States, a country founded on a commitment to the separation of church and state.
That is the doctrine that made America great. Alas, we now find ourselves saddled with the Roberts Supreme Court, a cabal of religious zealots seeking to make all Americans obey their fundamentalist beliefs.
Where do we go if we desire to live in a country that doesn’t impose religious beliefs on its citizens? Perhaps Canada can create a refugee program for United States citizens who believe in the separation of church and state.
Andrea Sholler, Stockbridge