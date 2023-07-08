Letter: Social progress still has a long way to go

To the editor: Over a 40-plus-year career working in high-end retail establishments in Houston, I had the privilege of meeting some of the brightest, most talented, funny and creative people in fashion.
Many of these people were not only my co-workers but also became dear friends. And, yes, some of these people identified as LGBTQ. They were sales associates, visual merchandisers, makeup artists, company representatives and in-store management. Sadly, during the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and '90s, I lost some friends (along with clients) to this horrific disease. But now, years later, while still a potentially dangerous illness, thanks to breakthroughs in modern medicine, an HIV diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.
So while the development of an AIDS vaccine appears to be on the horizon, still there is no vaccine to protect this group from being marginalized. Even in progressive Massachusetts, there are folks who view the LGBTQ community as people who should be disparaged and joked about.
Recently, I was at an event in my town where someone wore a T-shirt that said L=Liberty, G=Guns, B=Beer, T=Trump. Let me be clear, I am a staunch defender of First Amendment rights. Indeed, if not for freedom of speech and expression, I wouldn't be able to write this letter. Still, that someone went to the effort and expense to buy that shirt and then made the decision to wear it at a very well attended public event frankly saddens me. And it made me wonder how many other folks in my town feel the same way but just don't have the inclination to be so blatant about advertising their bigotry.
I have a 24-year-old niece who lives in Texas and has identified as a lesbian for several years. She is planning on coming to my home in Sandisfield in about a month for a much-anticipated visit. Of all the places in our country where I thought my precious niece would feel welcome, safe and accepted, I thought the town in the Berkshires where my husband and I chose to make our forever home would be one of those places. That awful T-shirt I saw on one of my neighbors just proves that even in the enlightened Berkshires, we still have a long way to go before we understand the importance of treating everyone, regardless of whom they chose to love and make a life with, with dignity and respect.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield