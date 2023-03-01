Letter: Some are too critical of our state representatives

To the editor: Several recent letters have been critical of state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier for not being more aggressive in pushing for "Medicare for All"/single-payer health legislation.
In my opinion, our state representatives have a tough job including a three-and-a-half-hour commute. So, in general, I give them praise for listening to their constituents and making the trade-offs they need to. Tricia Farley-Bouvier is not my state representative, but I have had numerous dealings with her in which I have found her quite attentive to her constituents.
The fact that 75 percent of midterm voters in Pittsfield approved pursuing Medicare for All is certainly worth listening to, but it’s a poll — not legislation. I don’t know how many registered voters there are in Pittsfield, but I doubt that 9,306 would be a majority.
What’s not to like about the idea of Medicare for All? But there are a number of challenges to be negotiated before a simple up/down vote.
Medicare for All on a state level, particularly if it’s paid for by added business taxes, would make Massachusetts even less competitive in the contest for population and economic growth. It’s a national problem that needs a national solution. Many areas, such as Berkshire County, have a shortage of medical providers. In other areas, providers won’t take Medicare or Medicaid patients because reimbursement levels are too low. These and other U.S. health care problems are not unsolvable problems, but they are complex and will require considerable investigation and negotiation.
Lucy Kennedy, Lenox