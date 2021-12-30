To the editor: Several decades ago, after taking an eighth-grade civics course, I attended a local political event where one of the city councilors was bemoaning the increase in city taxes due to increasing property values.
When I, the newly educated young citizen, asked him why they just didn’t lower the tax rate, he told me in no uncertain terms that this was just not done. The authors of your recent articles on taxes in Richmond and Lanesborough seem to have the same conception — that town taxes are determined, at least in part, by property values.
If civics were still taught in school, any eighth-grader could tell you that the total town taxes are determined by the amount of money the town has to raise (expenses minus reimbursements) and have nothing to do with property values. Property values are used to distribute this bill among town residents (people with expensive houses pay more, people with smaller houses pay less). If town expenses stayed exactly the same from year to year but every home owner’s assessment went up by 10 percent due to rising property values, the tax rate would go down by 10 percent and everybody would pay the same. That’s just basic civics.
Jim Baker, Richmond