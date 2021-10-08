To the editor: I am a reasonable person that has considered buying an electric car, but there are limitations to having one.
Currently, Norway has the highest ownership of EVs on the planet, but most Norwegians still own gasoline-powered cars. The electric car is supplemental, fine for driving around town and back and forth to work. It’s really not feasible for longer distance driving.
Also, mandating that all new homes built be heated by electricity would make living in Massachusetts unaffordable. That would be just fine for wealthy elites but not for everyone.
John DiTomasso, Peru