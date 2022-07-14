To the editor: Reading the headline news of the “new” availability of passenger rail travel to Berkshire County, I pulled a couple of old timetables to compare current travel times to Great Barrington for the benefit of Sam Jones and Noelle Iati, whose photograph graced the front page over the weekend. ("Five years in the making, Berkshire Flyer's inaugural run from New York City to Pittsfield a 'sold out' success," Eagle, July 9.)
I thought that some historical perspective might be newsworthy. The New Haven Railroad timetable for January 1930 shows train No. 248 leaving New York City at 12:45 p.m. and arriving 128 miles later in Great Barrington at 4:41 p.m. A little under four hours. Not bad. The May 1963 timetable shows that 30 years of progress took 30 minutes off the run. Train No. 142 left at 1:05 p.m. and arrived at 4:41.
A year later in 1964, the Japanese Shinkansen line debuted with trains between Tokyo and Osaka at speeds of up to 130 miles per hour. That line since has since been upgraded. A new technology, LO Series Maglev, is currently under construction with its completion expected in 2027. This new train will make the 300-mile journey to Osaka in an hour and seven minutes.
As we currently struggle to be able, eventually, to equal the time it took 90 years ago to make that 128-mile journey to Great Barrington, I suggest we postpone for the time being any major celebration of the return of passenger trains to the Berkshires.
Edward Moulin, Lenox and Manhattan