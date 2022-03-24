To the editor: Regarding the planned improvements to the park at Pontoosuc Lake, I would like to point out a potential hazard to attracting more people to this beautiful spot. ("Concepts for Pontoosuc Lake Park could bring a swimming beach and gathering space to the park's northern shore," Eagle, Feb. 15.)
The plan as presented, while including great upgrades, makes no allowance for the increased volume of garbage that will be created by an influx of picnickers. Currently, on any warm-weather day, you can get an idea of how many people have been enjoying the picnic areas by noting how many cups, chip bags and other debris are left on the ground. This may be due in part to the location of the sole garbage disposal area being a good 50 yards from the picnic tables, out of sight from seating areas.
Paying for staff to keep the park clean has been an admitted challenge for our cash-strapped city. If a better trash management system is not factored in to the park improvement plan, we would be better off not making improvements that will attract yet more people.
Building a beach without including facilities for folks to change and relieve themselves is similarly a hazard. And anyone who has ever tried changing in a port-a-potty without letting their clothes touch the floor can tell you that a port-a-potty is not an adequate long-term solution. Again, for the sake of health and ecology, we would be better off without a new beach attracting people to the lake.
The current plan places a new swimming area just north of the boat ramp. For any adult swimmer who wants to do more than splash near the shoreline, entering the water from the north shore gives them the option of either turning north and swimming along the edge of the marina, or turning south and crossing the active boating channel. Perhaps a small safe area could be created on the south shore, without disturbing the current wetlands. It doesn’t have to be a broad sandy beach, just a spot without broken glass and fish hooks where one can safely enter the water.
Michele Lydon, Pittsfield