To the editor: Many are under the impression that recycling and 10-year plans for zero garbage are solving the waste problem in Western Massachusetts.
While recycling remains a truly useful tool, a large portion of our waste is not and never will be recyclable or eliminated. Toxic sewage sludge and contaminated plastics are examples. Western Massachusetts and the rest of the state has depended upon the kindness of strangers in neighboring states for many years as we throw our trash in their landfills. Those far-off landfills are filling up and closing.
We have also existed under the illusion that waste-to-energy facilities are "safe." Few realize that safety is contingent on an economic cost-benefit analysis done by the Environmental Protection Agency. Folks in Dalton have been inhaling the toxic emissions of their own garbage, burned on Hubbard Avenue, for many years. Did they really believe that was safe?
The good news is that it finally closed. As 50-year-old waste-to-energy and landfill technology expires, new processes are emerging that allow for responsible processing of nonrecyclables, virtually eliminating airborne emissions, landfill volume and the need to transport waste to far-off destinations. With no short-term alternatives, our neighbors in Franklin County are now shipping their nonrecyclables to South Carolina landfills.
Many towns scrambling for short-term waste disposal sites now find themselves held captive by a small number of waste transporters who enjoy increasing profits from these waste transport models. Town administrators need to seriously reevaluate their current programs and look to proven, new options for cost-efficient and environmentally responsible local waste disposal. New waste processors are compact, scalable and transportable, allowing for right-sizing of facilities, cost savings and timely startups.
Town administrators need to pay attention to and implement new technologies as we strive to develop a truly sustainable economy in the Berkshires.
David Wasielewski, Dalton
The writer is chairman of the Green Dalton Committee and green infrastructure consultant.