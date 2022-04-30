To the editor: I am someone who divides my summer time between New York City and the Berkshires, so I certainly have skin in this game. ("Long-sought NYC-Pittsfield rail link will get its test this summer with Berkshire Flyer," Eagle, April 26.)
I recognize that this was and is a tough problem to solve — i.e., making it easy/easier for New Yorkers to enjoy the many things the Berkshires have to offer without requiring them to drive up and back. And it's possible that my profound disappointment and pessimism about Amtrak's plan will turn out to be off-base.
It seems to me, however, that up and down the plan's line mistakes were made — obvious ones. Ones that the principal competitor, the Peter Pan Bus line, would have written in if they wanted to see the plan discontinued after the planned two-year experiment.
One size seldom fits all, and less now than 10, 20 or 50 years ago. Who exactly does Amtrak et al. expect will board around 3 p.m. Friday and look to return to NYC 3 p.m. Sunday? Working people? Dubious. People with mobility issues? Even less likely.
Yes, I'm sure there might be some theater buffs who could — or could they? — take in three shows in Pittsfield and Lenox, but a good new route simply must have a shot at getting lots of repeat riders. This one looks DOA on that count.
There's no mention of Berkshire Regional Transit Authority "upping its game." If people arriving in Pittsfield could easily and inexpensively get to and from the other Berkshire towns, that might give this experiment some tiny chance to prove viable. In its absence, someone will calculate that Massachusetts is spending $200 a head to (maybe) augment tourism.
Anyone objective looking at a number like that will ask, "What were they thinking?" Airlines are using buses these days because they save time and money. Either the Hudson line or the Wassaic one (as was done previously) with a smooth bus connection to the Berkshires was and is the better way. Millions of NYC visitors get from its airports to center city via a "two-step." Looks to me like "no transfer needed" led to a "solution" that will never make it out of the transit ICU.
Peter Sohn, Otis