To the editor: I am a relatively new full-time resident to Williamstown, but I have quickly gained a deep respect for our community.
I am writing to ask the residents of Williamstown to do the right thing here and to apply some common sense to the Planning Board’s inexplicable desire to push through rezoning.
First, why is the Planning Board pushing for rezoning in 2022 when the town has hired a firm, at a cost to taxpayers of $180,000, to prepare a Comprehensive Plan due to be completed a year from now?
Second, a few of the 10 proposals that will be voted on at our annual town meeting on June 14 make sense in that they appear to be correcting omissions from previous laws: Articles 38 (adding diversity and affordability to our purposes), 39 (regarding duplexes), 42 (residences above nonconforming businesses), and 47 (converting hotels, motels and nursing homes to assisted living). However, the major changes for three- and four-family dwellings, major reductions to all dimensional requirements (lot size, lot area, front, side and rear yard minimums), and increasing density to our rural areas could significantly change the character of Williamstown without neighborhood input and without anyone knowing how the changes will affect those properties. As such, they make no sense to enact prior to receiving the recommendations that will be included in the Comprehensive Plan.
Lastly, it appears to me that the people pushing for these immediate changes have not spent any time assessing or learning what these changes will mean to our town and its residents’ property. It is my hope that with a completed Comprehensive Plan, proper study and planning — it is a Planning Board after all — the right actions will be taken.
At the June 14 Williamstown annual town meeting, vote no on the Planning Board amendments 40, 41 and 43 through 46.
Greg Islan, Williamstown