To the editor: I read today that Stop & Shop is going to install five charging stations at their stores and that one of them will even be in Massachusetts.
Our recent weekend trip to Boston illustrates how far electric cars are from being a reality. We left the Berkshires on a Wednesday with a full tank of gas and returned 300 miles later on Sunday with plenty of gas in reserve. Mostly we parked on the streets in Cambridge and used Uber, but we did use our car for a few short trips. Not once did I see a charging station. Had we been in an electric car, we certainly would have had to make a dedicated trip and allocate a nontrivial amount of time to getting a charge.
Some electric models do advertise, under ideal circumstances, 300 miles of range, but after allowing for air conditioning we could not have made this trip on one charge. I fully expect an electric car is in my future and for the foreseeable future it would be great for around the Berkshires day trips as long as it makes it home for a nightly charge. I laud Stop & Shop for their efforts, but the task of electrifying our roadways is going to take trillions of dollars all by itself and has to be done in a short time in order to succeed. I don’t see our divided nation ever doing that.
Until then I’ll keep an efficient internal combustion engine in the garage and be sure to pick up a new one just prior to their disappearance.
Chuck Koscher, Lenox