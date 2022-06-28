To the editor: Regardless of how you feel about abortion, the recent Supreme Court ruling saying states may regulate the practice raises some questions.
If a state forces a pregnant woman to carry a fetus to term against her will, even if she was raped or a victim of incest, then how is this different from involuntary servitude?
Will the state then pay for her medical care during and after birth, loss of income, and then assume the care and nurturing and education of the child that it has required to be brought into the world?
Does a pregnant woman who cannot or does not want to give birth have legal recourse to sue the state for wrongful imprisonment or cruel and unusual punishment?
And is the irony lost on those who refused COVID vaccination on the notion of "my body, my choice," but still are opposed to a woman's right to choose whether she will have children?
Thom Lipiczky, West Stockbridge