To the editor: I enjoyed your article on new rules of the road for bicyclists and pedestrians. ("A bill sent to Gov. Charlie Baker would protect 'vulnerable road users' like cyclists and pedestrians," Eagle, Sept. 14.)
But there is an old safety rule for walking on country roads that many visitors should be made aware of. That is that one should walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic, so that oncoming cars can see you and you can see them. If you are walking a dog, this is safer for your pet because he/she is away from the center of the road.
I live 5 miles from town, down two long, unlit roads. My oft-seen nightmare is coming over the rise of a hill after dark and encountering someone walking with his back to me — oh, and wearing a black hoodie, which doesn't help. If you are coming toward me, I can at least see your face. If it is after dark, using a flashlight pointed at the road would help, or buy yourself a red jacket, please. But please, please walk on the left side.
Joyce Hawkins, Sheffield