To the editor: We have been hearing about electric "peaker" plants lately ("As Pittsfield power plant seeks permit renewal, environmental groups call for clean-energy transition," Eagle, July 2).
Eliminating combustion-powered peakers does have merit. After all, who would want these polluting things if a better way exists. The proposed solution, though — renewable energy-charged chemical batteries — needs to be reconsidered.
The renewable energy sources for the power really need to be thought out. In whose backyard are the solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines going to reside? Eliminating peakers, though, may present an opportunity to use all our local renewable assets. We could also be using local biomass and local hydropower, but these energy sources are much maligned. After all, what we do these days is to spend nearly $4 million to tear down Pittsfield's Mill Street hydroelectric dam instead of spending money repowering it. We also propose tearing down dams as part of the “Rest of River” Housatonic cleanup without any consideration as to their formerly industrial-scale energy contribution potential. We leave woody biomass to just rot instead of putting it to productive use.
Conventional and pumped hydropower, for example, are a much better choice than chemical batteries. Isn’t a hydropower system that lasts a century or more and has no consumables other than normal wear better than ripping up the planet for battery minerals, polluting the planet refining battery materials and exploiting populations unfortunate enough to live in the mining and processing areas for a foreign-sourced battery that lasts 10 to 15 years? If you care about protecting wild lands, preserving clean water and air, and environmental justice, chemical batteries are your last choice.
Eliminating today’s combustion-type peaker plants should be pursued, but let’s do it in a manner that has the lowest long-term negative impact along with the greatest benefits, and reject the “quick and dirty” chemical batteries. Also, consider that tomorrow’s peakers won’t just be used for “peaking.” They will also have to supply stored power when intermittent power sources like solar PV and wind-electric’s output is diminished or completely absent. As for the goal of 100 percent renewable, you can’t truly attain 100 percent “renewable” when using nonrenewable chemical storage batteries. You can be 100 percent renewable with hydropower and other nonbattery storage systems.
Ken Egnaczak, Cheshire