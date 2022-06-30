To the editor: Eliminating the mandate for garbage disposals in new housing in Adams is a good idea for several reasons. ("Adams drops requirement for garbage disposals in new housing, hoping to reduce the cost of construction and the cost to the environment," Eagle, June 26.)
Most people who have garbage disposals do not use them. Mandating disposals adds unnecessary costs to the homeowner, and running fats through them can clog drains. But the biggest reason for shunning disposals is that the ones made today are unlikely to last more than five years.
When remodeling our 55-year-old kitchen, I researched appliances with Consumer Reports magazines at the Berkshire Athenaeum. They did not rate any of today's garbage disposals highly.
We compost our vegetable waste rather than put it in the garbage or down the disposal. However, we are accustomed to clearing our plates in the sink and putting leftover food down the disposal rather than stink up the garbage can or put meat and processed food in the compost. Our 55-year-old Kenmore disposal ran great, so we had our contractor install it in our new kitchen sink, after polishing the stainless steel ring so it looked like new. Two years after our remodel, it still runs well and looks great.
They don't make 'em like they used to.
Jimbo Doucette, Dalton