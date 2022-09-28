To the editor: I read of a new marijuana factory nearing completion in North Adams. ("New Temescal Wellness cannabis factory in North Adams poised to start growing," Eagle, Sept. 17.)
The factory is described as being highly automated, with automated planting of germinated plants, watering, fertilizing, repotting into larger pots as needed and even trimming and sorting the plant buds for harvesting, along with an auto-drying process. The director of cultivation stated that about 80 people will be hired to start, likely swelling to 100, however not one job description was provided by the reporter.
Maybe the reporter could do a follow-up. When harvested, the buds will be shipped to Springfield to be processed, also a highly automated factory I'm sure, before being sent back to this area for distribution to the public.
The company is called Temescal Wellness. While I believe that some people benefit from certain products derived from the hemp plant for treating various ailments and would never seek to deny their right to legally access and use said products, I also believe that it is overly marketed and prescribed as such, hence the company name. The truth? Most will be packaged and sold as high-grade smoking and edible products with catchy names designed for consumption by our young people. It should be a good gig for the factory owners, after their initial investment. Also on the bright side, it will provide a real "pot" of gold in revenue for the city and state.
Congrats to all. We've come a long way in a short time from the heretofore evil weed.
Paul Saville, Pittsfield