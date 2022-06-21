To the editor: At its second meeting since a distraught Miguel Estrella was shot and killed by a police officer, the Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board discussed institutional response to domestic emergencies and body-worn cameras.
There was general agreement that a trained, unarmed mental health professional, available around the clock to respond (with police backup) to emergencies, can help deter unwanted violent outcomes. Members emphasized research and suggested consulting Massachusetts towns similar to Pittsfield where such approaches are in practice or under consideration.
While use of bodycams has been suggested by many citizens as well as the City Council, at least one PARB member had concerns about the social harm of yet another invasive surveillance tool. In the public comment period, Kamaar Taliaferro noted research which found that although bodycam use by police continues to be a popular response to troubled police/community relations, expectations on both sides of this stubborn divide “have not been realized. … Policy implications … are not clear-cut.”
Mr. Taliaferro posed the critical question: What kind of society do we want? Shall we support the mental health of our citizens, and human intervention in a crisis that does not reflexively resort to lethal weapons? Shall we deploy a tool that provides limited evidence from confrontations, available in the aftermath for the use of parties in opposition as they seek some version of justice?
Our quick embrace of a clever tool, despite its uncertain effect, is not surprising. Technological innovation sits deep in the American genome. After all, the tidal wave of European migrants that first broke over America some 400 years ago was propelled and supported by ships, navigational tools, the printed word, guns. We are still good at making devices and quick to adopt them, later to suffer their unintended consequences, and be brought up short by their failure to resolve persistent, thorny social, political and economic problems.
Last week, City Councilors Charles Kronick and Anthony Maffuccio effectively eliminated a budget proposal for $250,000 in grant funding toward mental health co-responder programs. ("A budget by default? 'Irresponsible' move by a Pittsfield city councilor negates all revisions," Eagle, Jun 14.) They have shown what sort of society they want. The longer term will reveal what kind of society we can shape from the one we evidently now inhabit.
Peter Murkett ,Monterey