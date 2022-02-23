To the editor: Despite the dismissal of Sarah Palin’s lawsuit charging The New York Times with defamation, an appeal is almost certain, and a continuing slog through the courts likely.
As a layman, I claim no expertise in the Sullivan doctrine. But I can tell you how I feel about news and about America’s increasingly lethal politics.
I don’t want news. I need news. I agree with Ms. Palin that the news must not be corrupted by extreme partisanship or rancor. Writings which only pretend to be news need to be called out for what they are, whether that is misinformation or disinformation.
Ms. Palin has charged that the Times’ ill-informed linkage of her name in 2017 to an act of political violence in 2011 (the Gabby Giffords affair) has damaged her reputation so grievously that she has been literally defamed and has therefore plummeted from public favor.
We should remember the heights Sarah Palin had risen to closer to the incident in question. A Gallup Poll from July 16, 2010, of Republican voters showed that among the five most likely contenders for the upcoming 2012 Republican presidential nomination, her favorable rating was an astonishing 76 percent.
I redirect your attention now to the fact that the Times’ editorial that Ms. Palin accuses of short-circuiting her political career appeared in 2017, some five years after the 2012 election, and six years after the horrendous political violence which left six people dead.
After the shooting incident, there was an immediate and very public reaction against the hardball political tactics that Sarah Palin’s PAC had embraced, including putting rifle-scope graphics over the political districts of Ms. Gifford and 11 others. There are also many other plausible explanations for Ms. Palin’s fall from public favor, other than a mistake by the Times, which was corrected within a few hours.
My point is that we need to think carefully about cause and effect. If the Times was wrong to suggest in 2017 that there had been a direct link to the Giffords case of 2011, that does not mean that others are wrong to suggest an indirect link. Time has proven the voters' assessment of Ms. Palin’s political tactics right, and her choice of using those tactics wrong.
Robert M. Kelly, Lee