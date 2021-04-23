Some Trump fans show parts of America still stuck in the past
To the editor: Arne Waldstein’s letter (“Letter: There’s a word to describe Trump fans, and it’s not ‘conservative’,” Eagle, April 20) argues that conservative is the wrong word for many Donald Trump supporters, and he’s right that they’re not conservative in a traditional Republican sense.
But many of them are conservative in another way: They want to protect, or restore, the dominance of whites, particularly white males, in American business, politics and society. Until the latter half of the 20th century, white men mostly only had to compete with one another. (I grew up in that world, so I know it well.) Their status wasn’t in question because whites were so numerically dominant in most of the U.S., and men were so dominant in business and politics.
But that’s been changing fast. Only 20 years ago, 70 percent of U.S. high school graduates were white; now it’s barely more than 50 percent and declining. Meanwhile, the women’s movement has reset gender relationships. Gender equality has changed from a radical notion to an increasingly accepted principle of fairness and justice. Barack Obama embodied the demographic shifts, which helps to explain the intensity of some of the political vitriol directed against him. Kamala Harris as vice president symbolizes both shifts. “Make America Great Again” has a powerful emotional appeal to many Trump voters who feel they have lost what is rightfully theirs and that Trump is the one political leader who promises restoration. Data and logic won’t change their minds. Part of America’s political challenge is to offer the Trump base a way to feel secure and successful in a world that seems alien to them.
Lee Bolman, Stockbridge