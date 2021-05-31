To the editor: Is it just me, or have others noticed that the traffic lights in the Coltsville intersections seem to have lost their synchronicity?
On numerous occasions lately, traffic has been backing up where it never has before, cars stuck in the middle, blocking free passage to others, compounding an already bad situation. It's starting to remind me of the old days (before the reconfiguration) and the interminable waiting for your light to change.
Today (not the first time), I was stopped at every single light from Hubbard Avenue to Junction Road — even at the crossroads and parking lots with nary a car to trip them, at six in the morning. What a waste of gas. I assume this has something to do with the newly installed lights and cameras; if so, could someone please look into it? Are they on a learning curve? It might make for a happier commute.
Mark A. Hebert, Dalton