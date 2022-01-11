To the editor: First, apologies for not getting back to you within 30 days of my last letter ("Letter: Beavers and bureaucracies a bad mix for Stockbridge homeowners," Eagle, Dec. 1).
I need to give you the update you are due. For a while there, nothing I did was working. Hands went up in the air with perplexed faces attached. The beaver dam is on private property and not the town's property nor on any Highway Department property. No one wanted to trespass on that sanctity, even though the property owner would gladly have allowed any trespass to relieve the concerned property owners who were also her friends. Dead end.
Then, at a Conservation Commission meeting, I brought it up again. But this time, I mentioned that the dam was backing water up into Kampoosa Bog and raising the vegetative floating mat that makes the bog unique (and endangered). As a result of the increased water height, these plants were being uprooted from the bottom and would die as a result.
Credit here needs to be given to our Conservation Commission Chairman Ron Brouker and especially Sally Underwood Miller, both of whom suggested that I write to the state endangered species folks and alert them to this matter. I did. Lo and behold, the solution to this matter found 10 years ago unfolded. And they may even have funding available to the town to remedy the situation. Amazing.
It was not an easy matter. It just took being persistent until the solution was found. Credit here also needs to be given to Town Administrator Mike Canales and the persistent Select Board member Patrick White, who both recognized the stress on the homeowner whose property was being encroached upon and also sought out solutions.
Bureaucracies can, in fact, work, but in my experience, they all need an undeniable push to get a job accomplished.
John H. Hart, Stockbridge
The writer is a member of the Stockbridge Conservation Commission, but writes only to express his own individual opinion.