To the editor: Joan Bruno is a proud resident of Lenox who believes it was most probably a tourist who sent hate mail to Jackie Ling Wong and Paul Marshall rather than a resident of her community. ("Letter: Lenox residents should support each other after hate mail incident," Eagle, July 6.)
This seems highly unlikely. Would a tourist really take the time to record the address of the house where a Black Live Matters sign offended them? Would they take time from their next stop to sit down and write an ugly letter to send off to a stranger whose town they had merely passed through? I doubt it.
Ms. Ling Wong and her husband are not alarmists. The Lenox Police did not dismiss their concerns as frivolous.
To receive such a letter is extremely upsetting, hurtful and even potentially terrifying.
I support this couple in their efforts to educate the public on hate crimes even if in the seemingly benign and cowardly form of a letter. I am sorry this incident happened to them.
Jerri Chaplin, Pittsfield