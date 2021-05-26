To the editor: I recently read a letter regarding nuisance calls, and while I sympathize with the letter writer, I fear the problem is more complicated than anticipated. ("Letter: It should be far easier to block nuisance calls," Eagle, May 25.)
As with all things, technology advances over time. A part of the present problem is the ability for scammers from other countries to use voice over internet protocol calling tools, which allow them to impersonate any phone number they wish.
This is particularly evident to me, as I often receive calls from the area code of my cellphone, which are not from the presented number. Simply blocking numbers doesn’t solve the underlying problem, and since the bad actors are almost certainly not in the United States, they almost certainly can’t be held to account.
Sadly, I can’t think of a solution to this particular problem. That said, we must be diligent in the face of callers who claim to represent banks and credit cards. Keep in mind never to volunteer information to those who make unsolicited calls.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale