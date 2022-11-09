To the editor: When people with wide public platforms such as Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) or Donald Trump or Kyrie Irving carelessly make antisemitic remarks, they give license to others to amplify those remarks and spread their hateful doctrine across mass media and the internet.
If the rest of us remain silent, we are no better than those who speak, or write or tweet this harmful, ignorant rhetoric.
Hate begets hate. Antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine for all of us. Unopposed evils directed at the Jews make it easier for evils to be directed at Catholics, Muslims, women, other ethnic groups, people in labor unions, people with disabilities — it becomes an avalanche of the world’s irrational, destructive hate. Take a lesson from the evils of the Holocaust; look around you at work, in your community, in your home and think carefully about how many of those you know would have been targeted and likely killed under the policies of the Nazis.
Mass murder starts with words of hate just as a blizzard starts with just a few snowflakes. We must stand up to this immediately and without reservation. Please do not remain silent. Silence is consent. Speak up.
Katya Bowen, Pittsfield