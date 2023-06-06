Letter: Spectrum's customer service for cable clients is a tangled mess

To the editor: Every month, I pay Spectrum more than $200 for television, internet and phone service.
Television these days seems to hold too much advertising, so I recently decided to cancel my television service. My experience was dreadful. Here is the story:
The Spectrum website offers numerous ways to “upgrade” my existing service, but no options to cancel or reduce service.
A phone number well-hidden inside the website led me to a phone “robot” who demanded various information, including a secret code that I allegedly had selected once upon a time.
Eventually, I was connected to a relatively pleasant human named Bob. In order to “verify” my identity, Bob asked me in which city I was first married, which apparently is my “alternate” method of identifying myself. Now satisfied as to my identity, Bob now offered a defense for Spectrum’s website, which was that everybody else is doing it, too.
Bob informed me that he was about to transfer me to still another Spectrum employee who, unlike him, actually had the power to cancel my television service. Why couldn’t Bob himself do it? Whatever the reason, I still had a long way to go.
Bob then explained that, given the peculiarities of Spectrum’s billing, I could indeed cancel my service immediately on June 1, the day of our conversation, but I still must pay for television service until June 25. Apparently it’s just too hard for Spectrum to do the simple math involved in calculating a rebate.
Now, having wasted about 15 minutes, I ended my call with Bob. I will call again later in the month as my prepaid (but still worthless) television service credit runs down. I am ready to go through that same gauntlet again, and next time around I might waste some of Spectrum’s time.
Cable television service is regulated by the commonwealth of Massachusetts and by the Federal Communications Commission. Is anybody in Boston or D.C. paying attention at all?
Peter Bluhm, Lee