Spectrum’s monopoly exploits Berkshires
To the editor: Forget Facebook; the most criminal example of a monopoly is right here in Berkshire County. Spectrum has enjoyed a monopoly in the county providing the only source for cable TV, high-speed internet and phone service. The problem is the service provided is much less than advertised and their cable content is filled with myriad channels of insipid drivel.
In order to watch channels with more significant and meaningful or entertaining content, one must pay premiums for the next level of channels which drastically increases the cost to its customers.
Not only that but the programs received are often marred with sudden loss of audio, blackouts of the screen and frequent sudden freezing of the picture.
The advertised internet speed on my plan of 100 mbps is truly more like 24 mbps when measured by their own device on their webpage.
Now the webpage is crafted so as not to be able to communicate with customer service, or to detail the plans available. Charges are added for cable boxes and DVR recorders, making a bill for cable, internet and phone reach levels upwards of $220 per month, or $2,640 per year.
This price for less-than-quality service and entertainment must be exorbitant for many people in the county and yet they have no recourse.
It is time for citizens to speak out to the cable regulators and hold Spectrum to provide quality service at a reasonable price to the community who gives them the privilege of being the sole provider of most of these services!
A. Wasser, Pittsfield