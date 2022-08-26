To the editor: As a resident of Canaan, N.Y., I have used virtually all of the roads mentioned in The Eagle's Aug. 16 article "Speeders beware: Richmond is getting help from state police in slowing you down," in many cases, hundreds of times.
I welcome the emphasis on enforcement of speed limits on these roads. As an elderly driver, I rarely drive above the posted limit, causing the more hurried among us — who seem to relish the opportunity — to intimidate me into pulling over (I do wish local mountain roads provided more of an opportunity to do so) by seeming to want to drive into my trunk, and who zoom past me at their first opportunity. Perhaps a ticket or two might reduce their need to hurry.
However, the article notes without comment that the speed limit on Route 295, where it connects New York and Massachusetts, drops at the state line from 55 to 40. Is there anyone else who questions a drop in legal speed limit of this magnitude simply because a state line is crossed, with no discernible difference in roadway demographics to justify it (such as when entering a town, or a clear uptick in density)? And why no sign alerting motorists traveling into Massachusetts in advance of the change, something that both states routinely apply in other similar situations?
In New York, these signs are ubiquitous, while in Massachusetts, they seem to be less common but do exist, e.g., on the Lenox Mountain Road leading into West Stockbridge. To make matters more unfair, Massachusetts frequently stations a State Police vehicle inside its side of the line to catch the unsuspecting motorist who misses the single sign indicating that the speed limit has decreased. To make matters worse, this section of roadway also serves as a principal link from the Taconic Parkway to Berkshire County for tourists driving from New York City, who are more likely than locals to be unsuspecting of the change.
A speeding ticket, especially one that has all the earmarks of a speed trap that might make some Southern sheriffs blush, at the beginning of what may be a vacation weekend is probably enough to ruin it and to assure that the particular driver involved will only return reluctantly, if at all.
Michael Peskoe, Canaan, N.Y.