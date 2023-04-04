Letter: Spotty cellular service in Lenox is a problem

To the editor: How nice it was that Jim Cantore brought the Weather Channel to Lenox and gave it such nice exposure on national television ("We caught up with The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore to find out: Why Lenox? The answer has to do with cellphone service," Eagle, March 15).
It could bring more vacationers to enjoy all the wonderful cultural, historic and natural venues here that our gem of a town has to offer. I can even envision them trying to reach out to family and friends at home to share with them in real time what they are seeing and doing on their phones. But wait, I can almost hear them: “My phone’s not working, but it’s fully charged. Come on, what’s going on here? It’s not showing any signal bars. There must be something wrong with it.”
But we who live here in Lenox know there is nothing wrong with the phone. A sorry truth is that there probably is no cellphone service available where they are because certain residents of the town of Lenox have voted against allowing the cell “towers” (not really tall enough to call them towers) to be installed in large portions of Lenox to provide that service. They don’t believe that others don’t have service and show up at town meetings with the sole intent of voting down the Planning Board’s well-researched and thought-through bylaw proposals that would allow Lenox to join the rest of the wireless communicating world.
Yes, there are parts of Lenox that have clear, regular, cellular service, but major parts of the town have spotty service at best and none at all when it’s needed the most: in an emergency. If the power is out in your home, your in-home Wi-Fi will not work. What then? If you are a senior, home alone and need help, will your cellphone work? Will your health and wellbeing sit in the hands of someone who doesn’t know the true meaning of the words “good neighbor” and votes to keep you in cellular purgatory?
If you live in Lenox and have voted against the previously proposed cellular by-laws, it's time to get real and be a good neighbor. Come to the May 4 town meeting. You don’t have to vote for the proposed bylaw. Just don’t vote against it. Your life might someday depend upon it.
Linda Z. Miller, Lenox