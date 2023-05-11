Letter: Spring in the Berkshires

To the editor: On April 4, the sun was shining, the temperature mild. I went out to inspect the crocuses.
These delightful early spring flowers usually appear in March, but a two-foot snowstorm prevented their timely arrival. Following the crocuses, the fuzzy pussy willows bloom. They are my two most enjoyable occurrences of the springtime weather.
During May, the gorgeous flowering red quince appear, adding extravagant color. In my yard, there is also a small tree that debuts its delicate, fragrant white flowers. I don’t know the name of it; neither did the florist I consulted. These are followed in June by the stately rhododendron. The perfumed lilac, if I have any left, also make an appearance. I’m sure that I have not named them all, but how can anyone enjoy this proliferation of color and renewal?
The pine, balsam and spruce endure the harsh winter amazingly. The barren deciduous trees stand guard throughout the beautiful but cold winter months. In April, they produce buds and by middle of May are in full foliage, providing a leaf canopy of shade for the hot summer days to come. The magnificence of springtime is wholeheartedly welcomed and needed to refurbish the soul.
But that is not all. My change of wardrobe is like birds molting or animals shedding. I pack away my heavy winter coats, boots, corduroy pants, wool sweaters and socks My springtime clothing is lighter: more colorful blouses, lighter sweaters cotton pants and a welcome change from months of heavy-duty clothing.
I am contemplative but invigorated by my new chores. They must be done regardless of expenditure. I enjoy working outside. When younger, I always hoped that when I reached or entered old age I’d be able to rake the yard. I got my wish. Be careful what you wish for. Although I am slow, I can do some of it still. It makes me feel good. The inevitable must come.
It is time to change eating preferences. I love the stews and roasts of winter, heartening to the body and helping to alleviate the chill of nature. But I also enjoy the lighter fare of springtime: grilled meats, salads, easy entrees, the aroma of freshly baked berry pies. What else could anyone ask for?
I love the change of seasons, but spring is hard to equal. It is the rebirth of beauty and hope, life rejuvenated, successful human struggled for fulfillment revitalized.
Lucille Eberwein, Pittsfield