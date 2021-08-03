To the editor: Whose lousy idea was it to further desecrate Springside Park?
I’m writing to agree with Royal Hartigan (“Letter: Please don’t sacrifice Springside Park,” Eagle, July 20). Springside Park was a gift to the city, to be enjoyed, free of charge, by all. Some of us remember swimming and skating there. Many of us hiked the hills and climbed the rocks. We got to North Junior High (now Reid Middle) by walking through the woods. All of that is on the chopping block.
If you are unfamiliar with the park, walk south from Reid Middle. Or, from the Brown Street baseball field, go west, then north. Some out-of-towners can’t believe that Pittsfield has such a large, beautiful park in the middle of the city. And now, the Parks Commission is considering a mountain bike racing business in the park. What’s next? A casino on Berry Pond? A strip joint on Park Square? Gee, is here a biking enthusiast on the commission?
Excavation for several tracks, buildings, lighting, sewer lines should not happen in Springside Park. Pittsfield doesn’t need a larger Lebanon Valley Speedway for racing bikes in Springside Park. There are other places for a mountain biking facility. There’s just one Springside. It’s a public park; the commission has the duty to protect it, enhance its natural beauty and foster benign use by citizens. The commission could be cleaning up the ponds there, not conjuring up plans for large scale devastation. How about providing public amenities at Pontoosuc?
Pray tell, who would pay for the excavation, building and running of this business? Who would be building it?
Pittsfield citizens, please question this short-sighted and possibly illegal move to build such a potential eyesore on gifted, lovely public land. Call the mayor and the Parks Commission members. The destruction of Springside Park would be a travesty. Once destroyed, this city jewel is gone forever.
Meribah V. Haughey, Dalton