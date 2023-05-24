Letter: Springside Park restoration plan begs questions about homelessness situation

To the editor: Now that the Pittsfield Parks Commission has approved the restoration of the Springside Park pond ("A plan to restore Springside Pond passed the Pittsfield Parks Commission, pending a federal permit for sediment removal," Eagle, May 17), city leaders should now direct their efforts toward evicting the homeless campers there and cleaning up the horrendous mess they are making.
On a recent walk in the park to see the homeless squatters, I was just flabbergasted to see the mess they have made. Why are the homeless allowed to violate all the laws of our city?
Joseph DiNicola, Pittsfield