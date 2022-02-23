To the editor: I read the account of conditions at Springside Nursing Home and, like any decent human being, I am saddened. ("A daughter couldn't reach anyone at her mother's Pittsfield nursing home. So she called the police," Eagle, Feb. 15.)
I have a more personal reason to be upset by this news. I worked there as CNA for more than 30 years. My heart aches for the residents. It’s a deplorable situation. That being said, it’s also a deplorable situation for the direct care staff, a situation not of their making. Every day, they walk into an impossible task and do their best. Yet despite all their efforts, they leave at shift end, feeling defeated. But can you believe they return the next day to try again? And again. That’s anyone’s definition of heartfelt caring.
The nursing staff at Springside should not be blamed for the conditions there. Instead, they deserve praise and recognition for trying to alleviate it.
Betsy Heilmann, Pittsfield