To the editor: After an accident at home, my 97-year-old mother was transferred from Berkshire Medical Center to Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center for rehab.
She was there almost three months. In spite of recent reports by The Eagle citing instances of neglect ("Night shift workers in Pittsfield nursing home unit say there aren’t enough of them, even though their numbers are legal," Eagle, July 8), I have to say that my mother received very good care at Springside. The nurses, assistants, and the physical and occupational therapists provided mom the care and attention she needed in a kind and respectful manner.
Because of the dedication of the staff at Springside Nursing Home, and Mom's hard work, she was able to return home again with help, which was her strong wish. I would not hesitate to send my mother to Springside Rehab again should the need arise. Thank you to the Springside Rehab Staff for their help in getting my Mom home, where she wants to be.
William Phillips, Pittsfield