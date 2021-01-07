Squash this insurrection now before a second round
To the editor: This is the moment. Trump’s lick-spittle enablers are momentarily on the back foot, bleating that they didn’t mean it.
The deranged would-be caudillo they serve is temporarily on the defensive. Democrats and the few Republicans who are genuinely appalled — not merely by what happened yesterday in Washington, D.C., but by the whole miserable history of this president’s self-serving lies, demagogy, corruption, racism, sexism, incompetence and by their party’s sycophantic embrace of same — must now drive a silver stake through Donald Trump’s sad excuse for a heart.
Impeach him so he can never run for office again. Or make the Cabinet remove him from office through the 25th Amendment of our Constitution. Do it now, or he will rise again one dark midnight, as all vampires do. Our country will not survive a second round.
Jonathan Schneer, Williamstown