St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
To the editor: Jan. 4 marked the 200th anniversary of the birth into eternal life of St. Elizabeth Ann (Bailey) Seton, a sister of charity who helped establish Catholic education in America.
She was born in 1774 in New York City, was a widow in 1803 and converted to Catholicism in 1805. She taught children in Baltimore and Emmitsburg, Md., and that in turn spread throughout the U.S. She was canonized a saint on Sept. 14, 1975.
May she continue to inspire us in this time for love of God and of neighbor.
Joseph G. V. Maciora, Lenox