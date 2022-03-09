To the editor: Anyone who saw the images of a 6-year-old girl dying on a table after being hit by a bomb while shopping with her mom understands the corruption of war.
Innocents die for the decisions of political elites. War begets war. We send war machines to Ukraine in 2021; Putin feels threatened and decides to strike. He detests our intermediary missiles in Romania and Poland. Ukraine’s economic successes were attractive. They could be paying him taxes, bowing down to mother Russia; then, add natural resources and legacy aspects.
Sending military aid looks like another proxy war, reminiscent of the Cold War. We should do it and more, but we should be clear-eyed about it. Could an arms shipment get shot down or intercepted by Russia? The Russians sabotaged an ammunition factory in Crimea during that “annexation.” Another wild card is civilian casualties (human rights pretense for war) and thermobaric weapons. A line could be crossed bringing Europe/U.S. into war.
It’s a dangerous game. Countries with nukes force others to stand down. What an incentive for countries without nukes to start developing them. Russia can invade the sovereignty of another nation, create a refugee crisis and kill innocent children while the world says “we will hurt your currency.” Ah, contemporary warfare.
Biden and NATO could’ve played this differently: Russia amasses troops and demands security assurances that Ukraine won’t join NATO, no intermediary range missiles be shipped to Ukraine, etc. NATO/U.S. flatly say “no.”
Rewind. Russia not wanting intermediary missiles near the border is legitimate. Would we tolerate this? Think Cuban Missile Crisis. So, string Putin along. Tell him we’re interested in decommissioning/moving missiles back, and we won’t supply Ukraine with these. We’re considering his NATO proposal. Buy time. Meanwhile, bolster Ukraine’s military with weapons relevant to self-defense and guerilla warfare. Give Ukraine the military tools to fight off an invasion during this long “negotiation” period; pull back missiles that could reach Moscow. NATO could've allowed inspections in Poland and Romania to demonstrate it’s a counter-measure, not for first strikes. We put this on the table in February, but far too late; in April 2021, Russia was amassing troops.
We didn’t do this, and here we are. Now, something must be done. We can’t stand by and let children get blown up by Putin’s bombs. We have to stand up for Ukraine and crush the Russian forces in whatever way we can.
Todd Fiorentino, Williamstown