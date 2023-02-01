Letter: Start calling Jan. 6, 2021, what it was: the insurrection

To the editor: Just more than two years ago, our nation watched in horror as a huge angry mob of Donald Trump supporters violently stormed the beloved seat of our democracy, the U.S. Capitol building, in a last-ditch attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden as the incoming 46th president of the United States.
Since then, the events of that dreadful day have come to be known by most only as “January 6.” While not everyone is expected to have the word “insurrection” at the forefront of their vocabulary, it does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that the attack was an attempt to overthrow the very principles by which we elect our national leaders. To make matters worse, it was incited by the then-outgoing president of the United States, who refused to accept his defeat.
Now, many Trump supporters refuse to call it an insurrection because “some people there were peaceful.” Of course, not everyone there was violent, but the intentions of the riot were anything but peaceful. Several people died in connection with the riot, including one Capitol Police officer. Five more police officers have since taken their own lives, and more than 100 others were injured. In the grand scheme of things, nothing about that day was peaceful.
As a church organist, I note that Jan. 6 has long been a significant date for another reason: the Epiphany, otherwise known as the 12th day of Christmas. So, maybe it’s just the Christian liturgist and musician in me that wishes this dreadful riot wouldn’t forever change a certain holy date, but I just felt it was worth noting.
Since then, the vast majority of Americans, whether Democrat, Republican, independent or nonpolitical all agree that this was a very dark day in our nation’s 247-year history. However, if we want to make sure that our democracy — as well as the very principles of what it stands for — are never attacked in such a way again, we must tell the truth about what happened that day and why it happened rather than only referring to it by the simple date upon which it took place.
Jack Wood, Alford